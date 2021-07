Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has signed an executive order to allow Kentucky college student-athletes to profit from their “Name, Image and Likeness” (NIL). “Today’s step was done in cooperation with all of our public universities as well as leadership of both parties,” said Gov. Beshear after signing the executive order Thursday at the Capitol. “This action ensures we are not at a competitive disadvantage in recruiting, and also that our student-athletes have the same rights and opportunities as those in other states. For any individual athlete, their name, image, and likeness are their own and no one else’s.”