Thirteen seasons within the National Football League has guided veteran quarterback Matt Ryan to 10th all-time in touchdown passes. With his established pace, he is definitely expected to surpass former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning this upcoming season for 9th overall on the all time list. In four of the past five seasons, Ryan has thrown for 26 or more touchdowns, and even with obvious offensive changes this offseason, Ryan is likely to have an equally productive year in that department.