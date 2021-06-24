Cancel
Eau Claire County, WI

EC County committee supports lowering marijuana violation amount to $1

By Ryan Patterson Leader-Telegram Staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 6 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire County committee approved an ordinance amendment Wednesday that would reduce the violation amount for possession of small amounts of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

The measure, approved on a 3-1 vote by the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee, would make the fine $1 for possession of marijuana and/or marijuana paraphernalia. Because the proposal would amend a county ordinance, it requires two readings from the County Board and won’t be voted on until at least August.

Supervisor Sandra McKinney was the lone vote against, noting that the ordinance amendment would set a violation amount different from most other local law enforcement agencies.

“I’m not seeing why we even need to do this,” McKinney said.

Supervisor Jerry Wilkie voiced support, saying that reducing the violation amount is a local action worth doing.

“I personally would like to see (marijuana) decriminalized for small amounts … but we don’t have that power as County Board supervisors,” Wilkie said. “I see this as an effort to do what is within our control.”

Indeed, the decriminalization or legalization of recreational marijuana can only be done by the Wisconsin Legislature. During its June 15 meeting, the County Board approved a resolution requesting that Wisconsin decriminalize or legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and older.

The ordinance amendment that would set a violation amount of $1, authored by Supervisor Zoe Roberts, was postponed from last month’s Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee meeting so its language could be clarified.

“What we’re really doing is saying that we don’t want to screw up people’s lives for a small amount of marijuana,” Roberts said during the May 26 committee meeting.

Person-first language

The committee also received information regarding person-first language when communicating about criminal justice. Person-first language emphasizes the humanity of a person who is incarcerated, as opposed to words like “inmate” or “felon.”

“Words matter when describing people involved in the criminal justice system because language can have a significant impact upon health, wellbeing, and access to health information and services,” according to a fact sheet sent to the committee. “The use of respectful and appropriate language is a cornerstone of reducing harm and suffering when working with people involved in the criminal justice system; the use of stigmatizing and dehumanizing language must therefore come to an end.”

McKinney first mentioned the topic to the committee earlier this year, and Wilkie appreciated her doing so.

“At least on an individual basis, we can try to retrain some of our terminology,” Wilkie said. “That’s going to take some time for some of us oldies like myself, but I’m glad you brought it to our attention.”

“Thank you; awareness is the first step,” McKinney replied.

The next Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee meeting is scheduled for July 28 and will be a joint meeting with the Finance and Budget Committee.

