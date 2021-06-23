Leading In Primary Returns, Mount Vernon Forward Team Declares: ‘It’s Time To Bring Our City Together!’

MOUNT VERNON, NY — June 23, 2021 — Today, the Mount Vernon Forward team celebrates their collective campaign and the impact it has had on the movement for better government in Mount Vernon. While we know the final tally will take some time, we believe we have won this historic race to change Democratic politics in Mount Vernon. And we invite everyone in this great city to put former rivalries aside and unite for a better future and for the general election in November. It is time to bring Mount Vernon together.