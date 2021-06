In the heyday of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series, there were few extreme sports games like it, and that remains true in a good way today. Vicarious Visions’ remake of Neversoft’s original two games is a triumphant return to form for the series, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 plays wonderfully on Nintendo Switch in review. The core skateboarding and tricking mechanics have been faithfully remade and modernized by bringing together elements from across the series. As a result, pulling off tricks like the 900 feels as familiar as riding an old bike. A comprehensive selection of skaters, maps, music, and secrets does a fantastic job at nailing the identity of the franchise, while meaningful customization and modes provide extra depth to the package. Vicarious Visions has a clear love of the series, and despite some technical stumbles, that shines through on Switch.