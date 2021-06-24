Wilco Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Award-Winning Band Teams Up With Dale Ann Bradley on New Video. for Album Cut “Daddy and the Old Oak Tree” Released This Week. Nashville, Tenn. – American Roots legend Gary Brewer has plenty of reasons to celebrate. In addition to returning to the NUMBER ONE spot on Billboard’s “Bluegrass Albums Chart” this week, the critically-acclaimed hitmaker is also excited to announce rescheduled dates for the long-awaited “40th Anniversary Celebration Tour,” with several more to be added (locations below). The tour will see the award-winning band taking their one-of-a-kind stage show to venues and festivals coast-to-coast in the United States, with some shows being standard, while others include an innovative “Music Revived at the Drive-In” experience.