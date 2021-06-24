Cancel
Wilco Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

By Madison Bloo m
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 6 days ago
Wilco have announced a string of North American tour dates. On August 5, they’ll kick off the rescheduled It’s Time tour alongside Sleater-Kinney. That trek stops off in Denver, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, and more before wrapping up on August 28 in Chicago. In the fall, Wilco will set out on their rescheduled Ode to Joy tour, which runs throughout October. They’ve also announced three dates in September with Minnesota band Trampled by Turtles. Find all of the dates below.

