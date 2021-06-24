Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

NVIDIA’s GauGAN Uses AI to Transform Rough Doodles and Sketches Into Art Masterpieces

techeblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever wondered what your sketch could look like if it was drawn by a skilled artist? If so, NVIDIA’s deep learning model, called GauGAN, does just that by transforming rough doodles into photorealistic masterpieces without any extra effort. It doesn’t need a supercomputer, but rather leverages generative adversarial networks, or GANs, to convert segmentation maps into lifelike images. Read more for two videos and additional information.

www.techeblog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sketch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Sketches#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Visual Artpbs.org

The Art of Us: A Guide to the Masterpieces in the TV Series

You don’t need a European vacation to feast your eyes on works of Rembrandt, Vermeer, Miro and more—here’s your guide to the art appearing in Us, the hilarious and heartbreaking dramedy starring Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves. Keep an eye out for the masterpieces you’ll see in this MASTERPIECE, based on David Nichols’ bestselling novel, premiering Sunday, June 20 on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
SoftwareEngadget

NVIDIA's Canvas app turns doodles into AI-generated 'photos'

NVIDIA has launched a new app you can use to paint life-like landscape images — even if you have zero artistic skills and a first grader can draw better than you. The new application is called Canvas, and it can turn childlike doodles and sketches into photorealistic landscape images in real time. It's now available for download as a free beta, though you can only use it if your machine is equipped with an NVIDIA RTX GPU.
SoftwareThe Next Web

Nvidia’s AI turns your shaky brush strokes into beautiful landscapes

My mother and my maternal grandfather had great artistic sense, and they painted many canvases over the years. Sadly, I never inherited those genes, and have had to rely on computers to make shapes and lines — like a talentless chump. If you’re anything like me, you’ll love Nvidia’s new...
SoftwareDigital Photography Review

NVIDIA Canvas is an AI-powered tool that turns your sketches into photorealistic scenes

In March 2019, NVIDIA Research showed an AI-driven project, GauGAN, that used a deep learning model to convert simple doodles into photorealistic images. Over two years later, the technology is ready for showtime as NVIDIA Canvas. NVIDIA writes, 'Use AI to turn simple brushstrokes into realistic landscape images. Create backgrounds quickly, or speed up your concept exploration so you can spend more time visualizing ideas.'
Video Gamespolycount.com

The future of AI in Games art & VFX?

I have a huge interest in technology and recently I have been into AI and the possibilities it could have in the media industry as a whole. I have done some research into some and even tried the art breeder with some of my sculpts to see how it would turn out.
SoftwarePocket-lint.com

Nvidia is turning your sketches into fine art with AI

(Pocket-lint) - The clever bods over at Nvidia are always coming up with new ways to use artificial intelligence to do weird and wonderful things. That includes crafting new tools to help creators up their game and enhance their workflow. But it also sometimes means free bits of software we can all turn our hand to.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Using AI to Generate Complex Harmonies

Creative content is the most complicated thing for computers to replicate: a very low loss would mean that the output of the network would not be original, while a very high loss would mean that the output of the network would have no resemblance to the source material. Because of this, it requires a lot of hyperparameter tuning to get valid results.
Cell PhonesDIY Photography

This AI-powered app turns your doodles into realistic “photos”

Nvidia has launched a pretty cool AI-powered app that lets you “take photos” even if you’ve never held a camera. Canvas is a free tool that turns your drawings into realistic landscape images. In fact, you don’t even have to draw – a few simple doodles will be enough!. The...
Visual ArtBBC

AI helps restore Rembrandt's Night Watch masterpiece

For the first time in more than 300 years, Rembrandt's masterpiece The Night Watch can again be seen in its entirety in the Netherlands. Created in 1642 by the Dutch master, the huge picture was trimmed on all four sides in 1715 to fit between two doors in Amsterdam town hall.
Softwarefinextra.com

Insights in AI Transformation – the future is here!

The North American wealth-management industry is undergoing significant changes, influenced in part by an evolving diverse customer segment, customer rules of engagement, ever-changing competitive dynamics, and technological advances such as AI. As a result, the industry is expected to significantly change along the following lines across financial services. Robotic Process...
Softwaretechxplore.com

How AI can transform layering technique for semiconductors

To make computer chips, technologists around the world rely on atomic layer deposition (ALD), which can create films as fine as one atom thick. Businesses commonly use ALD to make semiconductor devices, but it also has applications in solar cells, lithium batteries and other energy-related fields. Today, manufacturers increasingly rely...
Cell Phonesdweb.news

NVIDIA AI-Based App Turns Rough Sketches into Realistic Landscapes Scenes

NVIDIA’s Research team announced this week as a free beta its Canvas AI app, which instantly turns simple brushstrokes into realistic landscapes images. The app displays the photographic result as people paint, allowing creating backgrounds quickly and speeding up concept exploration. NVIDIA Canvas is part of NVIDIA Studio, a program...
Computerswmleader.com

This $15 art program specializes in digital painting

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of The Madison Leader Gazette’s editorial staff. There are many programs for digital art, ranging from Adobe Illustrator to Clip Studio Paint, and each has its pros and cons. However, while all-purpose software offers a breadth of functionality that’s perfect for beginners, they sometimes lack the specialized tools that a more advanced user requires.
Engineeringtechnonu.com

Nvidia AI wants you to look your best on a video call

Nvidia has shown the potential of its new AI system, which will make you look presentable when you show up in your pajamas and with tousled hair on a video call. An artificial intelligence model that can bring a simple photograph to life so that it becomes your best version in a video conference.
Soccerarxiv.org

Feature Combination Meets Attention: Baidu Soccer Embeddings and Transformer based Temporal Detection

With rapidly evolving internet technologies and emerging tools, sports related videos generated online are increasing at an unprecedentedly fast pace. To automate sports video editing/highlight generation process, a key task is to precisely recognize and locate the events in the long untrimmed videos. In this tech report, we present a two-stage paradigm to detect what and when events happen in soccer broadcast videos. Specifically, we fine-tune multiple action recognition models on soccer data to extract high-level semantic features, and design a transformer based temporal detection module to locate the target events. This approach achieved the state-of-the-art performance in both two tasks, i.e., action spotting and replay grounding, in the SoccerNet-v2 Challenge, under CVPR 2021 ActivityNet workshop. Our soccer embedding features are released at this https URL. By sharing these features with the broader community, we hope to accelerate the research into soccer video understanding.
Softwareideahuntr.com

Artistic AI-Driven Apps : NVIDIA Canvas

Tech giant Nvidia launched its latest app, NVIDIA Canvas, which employs AI to turn simplistic shapes and lines into stunning landscape shots. In addition, the app allows creators to build backgrounds and generate images that look highly realistic quickly. In doing so, NVIDIA Canvas enables creators to save time and focus on bigger ideas.
Coding & Programmingdivineworks.biz

Adobe After Effects CC – Motion Graphics Design & VFX

In this course, you’ll learn how to create motion graphics in Adobe After Effects. This motion graphics course is everything you need to start creating beautiful animation & infographics. As part of this course, you’ll get downloadable exercise files so you can work along exactly with the trainer. You’ll also...