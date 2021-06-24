NVIDIA’s GauGAN Uses AI to Transform Rough Doodles and Sketches Into Art Masterpieces
Have you ever wondered what your sketch could look like if it was drawn by a skilled artist? If so, NVIDIA’s deep learning model, called GauGAN, does just that by transforming rough doodles into photorealistic masterpieces without any extra effort. It doesn’t need a supercomputer, but rather leverages generative adversarial networks, or GANs, to convert segmentation maps into lifelike images. Read more for two videos and additional information.www.techeblog.com