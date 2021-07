Check out this boys basketball season wrap-up for all culminating week teams.The 2021 high school boys basketball season has been a whirlwind. From the season's tenuous nature to its late start to its shortened six-week duration, everything about 2021 was fast, uncertain and challenging. And while 2021 did not end with traditional OSAA-sanctioned state tournaments, there was some great competition in the season's last week, that thanks to the four culminating week brackets that brought together 32 of the state's best Class 5A and 6A teams. Below, see all the results from the local teams in those brackets. Clackamas...