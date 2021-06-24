Mariners hitters clock out early for off-day, Justus Sheffield calls 3 PM meeting anyway, no one shows up

Look, sometimes at work, you just don’t have it in you to give it your best. Sitting here writing this recap while another beautiful Seattle summer day hums along outside the window—a day when it’s actually possible to be outside, what a concept—I have to admit, it’s a feeling I relate to strongly. After an exciting homestand featuring thrilling walk-off wins against the first-place Rays, with an off-day fresh in the mirror and two tantalizing on the horizon like sunlight sparkling on Puget Sound, maybe the Mariners just didn’t have their best to bring today, and the result was a sleepy loss to the Rockies in a not-as-close-as-it-looks 5-2 game.