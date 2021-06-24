Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners hitters clock out early for off-day, Justus Sheffield calls 3 PM meeting anyway, no one shows up

By Kate Preusser
Lookout Landing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook, sometimes at work, you just don’t have it in you to give it your best. Sitting here writing this recap while another beautiful Seattle summer day hums along outside the window—a day when it’s actually possible to be outside, what a concept—I have to admit, it’s a feeling I relate to strongly. After an exciting homestand featuring thrilling walk-off wins against the first-place Rays, with an off-day fresh in the mirror and two tantalizing on the horizon like sunlight sparkling on Puget Sound, maybe the Mariners just didn’t have their best to bring today, and the result was a sleepy loss to the Rockies in a not-as-close-as-it-looks 5-2 game.

www.lookoutlanding.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Fuentes
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Justus Sheffield
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Taylor Trammell
Person
Daniel Bard
Person
Carlos Estevez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Said And Done#Rockies#Rays#The Gold Glove#Ryandivish#Bad Call#Shed Long
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBSeattle Times

Justus Sheffield has another rough start as Twins score early, often vs. Mariners

Following the final out of what felt like an interminable fifth inning, Justus Sheffield trudged off the mound, eyes affixed on his feet and shoulders sagging in obvious frustration. He looked up to the handful of fans and the mostly empty seats of T-Mobile Park, shaking his head in disgust. His wandering command and subsequent subpar showing had put his team so far behind that victory was an impossibility.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Struggles against Twins

Sheffield (5-6) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Twins after allowing seven runs on 10 hits (including two home runs) and two walks while fanning four across five innings. Sheffield had a rough outing and gave up a season-high seven runs, but that's not where the problems end...
Baseballchatsports.com

Maybe Justus Sheffield made a bad tweak

When I arrived at Lookout Landing, the first thing that I did was write about Justus Sheffield. I wanted to write about Yusei Kikuchi, but that article topic had already been claimed. So, instead, I wrote about how Sheffield leaned into the sink of his four-seam fastball and opted to start throwing a sinker instead. I thought it might be something that complements his four-seam fastball, but that hasn’t been the case at all. His four-seamer has been nearly non-existent. And the results have been incredibly mixed.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Receives first day off

Seager is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays. Seager was in the starting nine at third base or designated hitter in each of the first 70 games of the season, but he'll take a seat Thursday after posting a .493 OPS in the past six games. Ty France will take over at the hot corner while Luis Torrens serves as the designated hitter.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Rockies transferred Sheffield (lat) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday. While the Rockies remain optimistic that Sheffield will return before season's end, his move to the 60-day IL ensures that he won't be available for the big club until at least early August while he recovers from a right lat strain. Before he was deactivated, the rookie Rule 5 pick was solid in his 19 relief outings with Colorado, posting a 3.26 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 19.1 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Day off Sunday

Murphy is out of the lineup Sunday against Tampa Bay. Murphy is 3-for-19 with five walks and eight strikeouts over his past six games and will receive the day off for the series finale. Luis Torrens will work behind the plate in his place.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Takes seventh loss

Sheffield (5-7) allowed three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rockies. Sheffield struggled to work efficiently, as he needed 87 pitches to record only 13 outs. He was hurt by walks and the long ball, as he handed out multiple free passes for the sixth time in his last seven starts and also served up a two-run homer to Brendan Rodgers. Across his last three outings, Sheffield has surrendered 14 earned runs across only 13.1 frames. For the season, he now has a 5.69 ERA with a 54:29 K:BB across 68 innings.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jake Bauers on Mariners' bench Tuesday

Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Jake Bauers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays. Bauers will grab a seat against the Blue Jays' southpaw for an apparent maintenance day. Mitch Haniger will move to right field while Luis Torrens bats fifth as the Mariners' designated hitter.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners: Possible trades in dealing away Jake Fraley

Every year, you have to expect that Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto is going to make a handful of deals and be rumored in even more. He has already made a few trades this year. Most of them are minor, but he did net Jake Bauers, who has looked interesting so far and is slowly proving he should have some time in the lineup.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/29/21: José Marmolejos, Trevor Story, and the WNBA

Good morning everyone! Mariners baseball is back today after the day off. While we hope to continue to see the M’s rolling, I’ve got the latest from around baseball for you. In Mariners news... Neil Paine at FiveThirtyEight wrote about the Mariners and their unexpected push for the playoffs this...
MLBgreekherald.com

Marcus Semien, Blue Jays knock around Mariners

Marcus Semien had a three-run homer and a two-run double, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Seattle Mariners 9-3 Tuesday at Buffalo. Semien also had a single to lead a 15-hit barrage in the opener of a three-game series as the Blue...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Colorado pitcher German Marquez nearly no-hits punchless Pirates

DENVER — Ka’ai Tom could’ve walked to the plate in the ninth inning Tuesday carrying a snow shovel or a bed slat. It would’ve been tough to feel worse about the Pirates’ chances of avoiding a no-hit bid from Rockies pitcher German Marquez, an outcome that felt as inevitable as merging issues on the Fort Duquesne Bridge.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners decide to start dog days of summer early, roll over 9-3

It’s a tired refrain at this point, but it has been too damn hot in the Pacific Northwest these past few days. Although we are through the worst of it - for now - it still pushed 90 degrees in Seattle today, and the heat and haze teamed up for a pretty perfect dog days of summer afternoon, where one’s sole thought is “where can I get some cold drinks?” Usually these days don’t come until August, if they do at all, but the Earth had other plans for us this year, it seemed.
MLBPosted by
Action News Jax

LEADING OFF: Cubs follow up no-hitter, Astros seek 12 in row

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. One night after Zach Davies and three Cubs relievers combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year, matching the most in a season since 1900, Jake Arrieta pitches for Chicago against the World Series champion Dodgers. Until Thursday night,...
MLBGolf Digest

Wander Franco, the number-one prospect in all of baseball, got called up to The Show and promptly tore it a new one

You really have to hand it to the Tampa Bay Rays. Playing in an empty and decrepit dome amidst constant relocation rumors, they have quietly become one of the most functional franchises in baseball. They made the World Series in 2020 with a Costco payroll, turned around and sold an ace in his prime, and somehow didn’t miss a beat, battling for the top of an absolutely stacked AL East this season. Oh, and they did all that with the number-one prospect in all of baseball biding his time in their farm system.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...