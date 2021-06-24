Britney Spears wants conservatorship to end, says she’s “traumatized” and “enslaved” by father
After much speculation and multiple documentaries, Britney Spears has finally been given a chance to speak publicly on the case of her controversial conservatorship. In heartbreaking testimony, Spears told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she wants that her conservatorship, a legal precedent allowing her someone, in this case her father to take complete stewardship of her finances and day-to-day life that is usually reserved for the extremely elderly, to end immediately, and that she feels “traumatized” and “enslaved” by her father, Jamie Spears.www.thefader.com