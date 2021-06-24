Cancel
Britney Spears wants conservatorship to end, says she’s “traumatized” and “enslaved” by father

By Shaad D'Souza
The FADER
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter much speculation and multiple documentaries, Britney Spears has finally been given a chance to speak publicly on the case of her controversial conservatorship. In heartbreaking testimony, Spears told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she wants that her conservatorship, a legal precedent allowing her someone, in this case her father to take complete stewardship of her finances and day-to-day life that is usually reserved for the extremely elderly, to end immediately, and that she feels “traumatized” and “enslaved” by her father, Jamie Spears.

Britney Spears
Related
Los Angeles, CAUS News and World Report

Sister Says She Is Proud of Britney Spears for Speaking Up

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney Spears, said on Monday she was proud of the pop superstar for speaking out about her life under the conservatorship overseen by their father and supported whatever would make the singer happy. In a video posted on Instagram, Jamie...
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Christina Aguilera says Britney Spears’ treatment has been ‘unacceptable’

Mouseketeers stick together. Christina Aguilera came out in support of Britney Spears’ ongoing battle against her conservatorship Monday night. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the statement, posted via Aguilera’s Instagram Story, begins. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human,...
Celebritiesusagag.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence After Britney Spears’ Court Hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her love for her older sister, Britney Spears, amid her messy conservatorship battle — details. Speaking out. Jamie Lynn Spears finally addressed her older sister Britney Spears’ emotional court statement. ”I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only...
TV & Videoslatestnewspost.com

Christina Aguilera Throws Support Behind Britney Spears

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” writes Aguilera, in a thread accompanied with a throwback photo of the pair as kids. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support...
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Singer Christina Aguilera denounces the injustices Britney Spears is experiencing

“See that those closest to you silence you, ignore you, they abuse you or prevent you from receiving help must be the most painful, degrading and devastating thing that can happen to you. The mental and emotional damage of something like this can undermine the human spirit in an unimaginable way, so it must be taken very seriously ”, Christina Aguilera has reflected on the nightmare that her friend Britney continues to live, so he has also asked his fans not to stop showing their support for Britney at least until such an ordeal has ended. So He raised his voice saying that this is one of the worst injustices that can be done to someone.
Hawaii StateElle

Britney Spears Is Vacationing With Her Boyfriend Sam Asghari in Hawaii Following Court Testimony

Britney Spears was photographed in Maui alongside her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, after the couple arrived there on Thursday, per People. “Britney is excited to be back in Hawaii. It’s her favorite place. She can’t get enough. She would move there if she could,” a source told the publication. “Sam has a career in LA though so it would be hard for him to move.” The source added: “This past week was very stressful for both of them. They are trying to enjoy a few quiet days together.”
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane”

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane” – Britney Spears unloaded on her dad in a family court hearing Wednesday — breaking her public silence about what she called the “abusive” conservatorship that has governed every aspect of her life for more than a decade. “He loved the...
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Britney Spears Speaks Out About Whether or Not She'll Perform Again

Ahead of her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears is speaking out about whether or not she'll ever grace the stage again. Several days ago, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram answering questions that her fans and followers have been asking, including revealing her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also addressed whether she will ever perform live again in light of her several-years-long hiatus from performing.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears was 'on so much medication' during X Factor, claims Louis Walsh

Britney Spears was "on so much medication" while filming as a judge on The X Factor, and was there physically but not mentally, claims Louis Walsh, who worked alongside her. Louis even claimed Britney 39, was so medicated she could barely sit up in her chair, after he judged several episodes on the 2012 series while standing in for Simon Cowell, alongside Britney and Demi Lovato.