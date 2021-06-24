Cancel
Lowville, NY

Lucy A. Nortz (Smith), 92, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - -Lucy A. Nortz (Smith), 92, of Lowville, passed peacefully on June 22, 2021 under the loving care of her family and caregivers. She was born in Brantingham, NY to the late George and Mary Smith. Lucy was a graduate of General Martin Central School Glenfield, NY and Oswego State Teacher’s College in Oswego, NY. After marrying Thomas H. Nortz in 1949 at St. Mary’s Church in Glenfield, NY they moved to Lowville, where they raised their family and lived happily for 69 years. Lucy was an active member of St. Peter’s Church, and of St. Therese’s Guild where she served as president and treasurer. She coordinated and managed multiple yearly Guild dinners and fundraisers, where her clever skits and costumes were an added bonus for these memorable gatherings. She volunteered with The Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen for many decades and also the CCD program at the former St. Peter’s School. A member of The Lewis County Hospital Auxiliary from its inception, where she also served as chairwoman; she also served on the Lowville Free Library Board, The Lewis County Historical Society, and was a lifelong member of The American Legion Auxiliary. Lucy loved to travel, and spent many wonderful years visiting friends and family across the country and around the world. Her fabulous cooking was known far and wide, as was her generous heart, witty sense of humor, and her natural beauty. She enjoyed dancing, gardening, entertaining friends and spending time at their camp at Chase Lake. Lucy will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love her. These past few years, Lucy and her family have been greatly appreciative of the help from the kind and thoughtful caregivers and neighbors that allowed Lucy and Tom to stay together, living in their own home. She is predeceased by her adoring husband, Tom; her half siblings Mary (McDonald), Louis, and Joseph Bencina; her daughter-in-law Carolyn Nortz; her granddaughters Jennifer Nortz and Caitlin Nortz; her in-laws Jean Nortz Dillon and George Dillon; Sarah “Sally” Nortz Lynch and Hon. John Robert Lynch; and many dear friends and relatives. She is survived by her children Nancy (Ed), Henry (Cindy), Terrance (Mary), Lucinda (Charles), Gerald (Kristy), Maria (Peter), 6 grand-children and 6 great grand-children. A funeral mass will be said at 11:00 am on Monday, June 28th at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with burial to follow at Lowville Rural Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Lowville. Donations can be made in Lucy’s memory to the Lowville Free Library,

