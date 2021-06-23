With Little Data to Go On, Clinicians Are Left To Figure Out Way Forward

The FDA’s approval of aducanumab has given Alzheimer’s physicians a new treatment option, but little guidance on how to put it into practice. Clinicians are debating issues such as when to prescribe, who qualifies, and how to ramp up capacity (see Part 3 of this story). They also have to figure out how to communicate the potential risks and benefits to patients and their families, and how long to keep patients on drug. Biogen’s post-market study may answer these questions, but the nine-year timeframe means this is no help for clinicians now. Around the world, physicians are preparing to enter a challenging new phase of Alzheimer’s care.