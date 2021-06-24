Cancel
Britney Spears Demands End to 13-Year Conservatorship

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 6 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - In an emotional, angry, occasionally profane speech in court, singer Britney Spears today demanded an end to the conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years, saying she is forced to endure oppressive conditions comparable to slavery and sex-trafficking. “This conservatorship is doing me way...

