Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How Will Aducanumab Approval Change Clinical Practice?

alzforum.org
 13 days ago

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s green light for aducanumab (Aduhelm) is poised to upend research and clinical practice. In research settings, many scientists wonder if this decision will set a precedent for future approvals without proof of efficacy, and whether it will help or hamper research into additional drugs (see Part 1 and Part 2 of this series). In treatment settings, Alzheimer’s physicians are facing a deluge of calls. They are also facing a sea of unknowns, ranging from which patients qualify for aducanumab treatment to what its contraindications may be and how long patients should stay on it (see Part 4 of this series). And how exactly are they to decide whether the antibody’s benefits outweigh its risks for the patient before them?

www.alzforum.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Aducanumab#Drugs#Mri#Vu University#Washington University#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#Cms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Country
Switzerland
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon to rebid JEDI cloud contract at center of Microsoft-Amazon dispute

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday and will seeks bids on a new contract, saying in a statement that tech giants Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are the only providers "capable of meeting the department's requirements." Microsoft...

Comments / 0

Community Policy