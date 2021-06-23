How Will Aducanumab Approval Change Clinical Practice?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s green light for aducanumab (Aduhelm) is poised to upend research and clinical practice. In research settings, many scientists wonder if this decision will set a precedent for future approvals without proof of efficacy, and whether it will help or hamper research into additional drugs (see Part 1 and Part 2 of this series). In treatment settings, Alzheimer’s physicians are facing a deluge of calls. They are also facing a sea of unknowns, ranging from which patients qualify for aducanumab treatment to what its contraindications may be and how long patients should stay on it (see Part 4 of this series). And how exactly are they to decide whether the antibody’s benefits outweigh its risks for the patient before them?www.alzforum.org