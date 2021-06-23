Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fred Goldring Band at The Stephen Talkhouse

longisland.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred Goldring Band will be performing at The Stephen Talkhouse. Visit the venue's website for additional information and tickets.

events.longisland.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stephen Talkhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musichooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Robert Cray Band to play at Alys Stephens Center this fall

UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center has announced the second artist for its 25th anniversary season, the Robert Cray Band. Cray will perform new songs and some of his classic hits at the ASC on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. There will also be a look into the history of blues music by a blues expert during a free pre-show talk at 6:30 p.m.
Theater & Dancelongisland.com

My Favorite Tales! For kids ages 4 to 7

Students learn the basic theatre principles of focus, concentration and working with a partner. Then, with the assistance of a master teaching artist, participants will adapt their favorite fairy tales and myths into a presentation that will be performed for friends and family on the final day of camp!. Teresa...
Stewartville, MNPost-Bulletin

Tuesday Tracklist: Root River Jam

The sound: Americana roots, alt-folk/rock/country. Try them if you like Mumford & Sons, Dave Matthews Band, or greats like Willie Nelson and Tom Petty. How you know them: Root River Jam released their first self-titled album in 2017. Since then, you’ve probably heard fan favorites like “Don’t Let It Slip Away” and “Wait Oh Wait” at various live shows throughout the region.
MusicHighway 81 Revisited

RICK ALLEN ON THE ART OF INSPIRATION, ON THE CANVAS AND ON STAGE

With Def Leppard, drummer Rick Allen has performed in front of millions of fans around the world for more than 40 years. But when it came time to share his visual art, he had a bit of trepidation. Thankfully, his first serious piece — a portrait of guitarist Steve Clark, a founding member of the band who died in 1991 — was a success. Not because it sold for millions or drew rave reviews, but because Clark’s family loved it.
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

Stephen Donovan

Morning host Stephen Donovan exits Cumulus Media AC “Lite 105” WWLI Providence. Donovan had been with the station for more than seven years. Co-host Heather Gersten remains in place. “For the last 7+ years, I have been lucky enough to be a part of the team of Lite 105 and...
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
MusicGuitar Player

The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Van Halen Gear Surfaces in Historical New York Auction

In a couple of weeks' time, Guernsey’s will begin a huge two-day auction featuring hundreds of items, including instruments owned and played by some of rock ‘n’ roll's greatest guitarists. The New York firm will be hosting their "A Century of Music" online auction between July 14 and 15, which also features rare memorabilia from the 1969 Woodstock festival.
ObituariesButler Eagle

Fred Thomas

How much we love and miss you and wish that you were here. It feels like only today that you left us. The emptiness in our hearts will not fill until we see you again.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
New Buffalo, MIharborcountry-news.com

THE BANDS PLAY ON

School Bands from Bridgman, New Buffalo and River Valley finally got to perform before an audience late in the school year. Here are scenes from the three shows.
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Pam & Tommy - Fred Hechinger Set To Recur

News of the World and Fear Street actor Fred Hechinger has joined the cast of the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy in a recurring role. Hechinger will play Seth Warshavsky, a classic Silicon Valley wonderkind, but with the moral capacity of a used car salesman.
Celebritiestalkhouse.com

Michael Stipe Talks with Jim McKay on the Talkhouse Podcast

On the latest episode of the Talkhouse Podcast, former REM frontman Michael Stipe talks with veteran indie director Jim McKay about the production company they’ve run together since the late 1980s, C-Hundred Film Corp, and the amazing work that has come out of it. In a fascinating conversation, the two best friends not only walk us through the history of the company – its humble beginnings in Athens, GA, to creating PSAs with KRS-One and Natalie Merchant, and Michael making the *original* Orange is the New Black at the Sundance Film Festival back in the ’90s – but also touch on their latest projects (McKay’s new film, and the photography book which Stipe just published) and how the pandemic has affected them, both creatively and personally. For more filmmakers talking film and TV, visit Talkhouse at talkhouse.com/film. Subscribe now to stay in the loop on future episodes of the Talkhouse Podcast.
MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Bruce Dickinson’s Spoken Word Show Inspired by Quentin Crisp

Bruce Dickinson revealed that the format of his spoken word show was inspired by Quentin Crisp. The renowned British writer and actor, who died in 1999 aged 90, was the inspiration behind Sting’s classic track “Englishman in New York” after the former moved to the United States late in life. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, Iron Maiden frontman Dickinson said he was impressed upon witnessing Crisp’s one-man show in his university years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy