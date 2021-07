Central Maine Power was back in front of the Wiscasset Planning Board Monday night seeking a vote on the completeness of the company’s site plan application for a transmission line. Since the last meeting, several members of the board attended a site walk to see several areas along the transmission line that were of concern to the board. Member Al Cohen reported back that “(CMP is) well within their boundaries. The one area that we had concerns of it being too close to the house or the water areas is not a problem. To me everything looked fine.”