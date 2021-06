WHAT: With summer in full-swing, the popular flavored malt beverage brand, Seagram's Escapes, in partnership with Rolling Out, is hosting a virtual discussion with Black women influencers in comedy and entertainment with the fourth installment of their 2021 Empowerment Tour. During the discussion, the featured ladies will share how they climbed the ladder of success in the entertainment industry, personal branding tips and how they conquered challenges. The panel is free to attend and will also include a few laughs, gossip, and "tea-spilling" to complement the conversation. The content will create the perfect combination of information and entertainment for viewers to watch during a summer get together with friends or while relaxing alone at home.