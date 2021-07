A New York lawmaker is demanding answers and pushing for progress in the unsolved and controversial Long Island Serial Killer case. “There are far too many conflicts and questions that are still in place 10 years later,” State Sen. Phil Boyle said at a Monday news conference in Oak Beach, close to where many of the victims were found on Gilgo Beach, the New York Daily News reports. “We need to know that everything that could be done was done to try to get justice in this case.”