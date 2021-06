BIG SUR — Evacuations have been issued for a wildfire that broke out Thursday night in the Los Padres National Forest about 7 miles west of the Arroyo Seco Campground. The fire, named the Willow Fire, has grown to at least 1,500 acres and is 0% contained as of Friday evening. It is currently burning north of the 2020 Dolan Fire burn scar at Willow Creek and Marble Peak Trail, southeast of Big Sur.