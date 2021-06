Honduras will be the first to receive a shipment of 1.5 million doses followed by other countries in the coming days. Washington DC., June 25, 2021 (PAHO) — Pan American Health Organization Director Dr. Carissa F. Etienne praised the Government of the United States on the imminent delivery of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to countries in the Caribbean and Latin America in the coming days though COVAX. The PAHO Revolving Fund is facilitating these deliveries in close collaboration with recipient country governments.