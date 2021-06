After much anticipation, the newly renovated Hayward Field finally opened for business this spring, and athletes and track fans alike have been in awe at the jaw-dropping $270 million facility. Unless you’ve been fortunate enough to visit the stadium, however, you’ve likely only gotten to see it from the outside. Thanks to the YouTube channel Sports Dissected, we can now take a tour of the inside of the stadium, and it is equally as spectacular (if not more so) than the outside.