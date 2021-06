An ex-corrections sergeant in New York has been sentenced to 25 years to life after being convicted of second-degree murder for his former wife’s 2018 stabbing death. Timothy Alexander was found guilty last April for murdering his wife, Terrie DeGelormo, 34, on Nov. 15, 2018, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal. That day, the victim’s mother found DeGelormo on the snow-covered driveway of her Wappinger, New York home.