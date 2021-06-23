Broken Arrow Meals on Wheels distribution center returns to hot meal delivery, seeking volunteers
BROKEN ARROW — Volunteers for the Broken Arrow Meals on Wheels program returned to packing hot meals in person Wednesday for the first time in over a year. The thousands of clients served by Meals on Wheels in the Tulsa metro area have been without hot meals since March 27, 2020, said Bob Beard, the agency’s vice president of community relations and development. Since then — to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19 for volunteers and clients — seven days’ worth of frozen meals have been delivered once a week.tulsaworld.com