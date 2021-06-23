Howl and Scream at SeaWorld San Diego’s Newest Haunt Event!

Seaworld San Diego Lights Up The Summer With Electric Ocean. When the sun goes down, the night fires up at SeaWorld’s Electric Ocean. Stay late all summer to immerse yourself in exotic worlds of light and music and experience your favorite SeaWorld attractions in a whole new way. Join playful, glowing sea creatures and world-class DJs for a family-friendly dance party beneath the waves. Then end the night with Ignite, a fireworks spectacular that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above. Put a charge in your summer at SeaWorld’s vibrant Electric Ocean. Happening NOW through September 6 beginning at 4:00pm.