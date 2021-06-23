Howl and Scream at SeaWorld San Diego’s Newest Haunt Event!
A visit to SeaWorld San Diego will turn frightful on select evenings this fall when the park unleashes the ALL-NEW Howl-O-Scream. SeaWorld will offer its biggest and best Halloween celebration in history, including two amazing offerings – the family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular during the day with trick-or-treating, then as the sun goes down, thrill-seekers will tremble at the transformation of the park into an intense horror-filled haunt during Howl-O-Scream.behindthethrills.com