Howl and Scream at SeaWorld San Diego’s Newest Haunt Event!

By BTT Staff
behindthethrills.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA visit to SeaWorld San Diego will turn frightful on select evenings this fall when the park unleashes the ALL-NEW Howl-O-Scream. SeaWorld will offer its biggest and best Halloween celebration in history, including two amazing offerings – the family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular during the day with trick-or-treating, then as the sun goes down, thrill-seekers will tremble at the transformation of the park into an intense horror-filled haunt during Howl-O-Scream.

#Seaworld San Diego#The Haunted#Howl#Seaworld San Diego#Pass#Seaworld San Diego Park
