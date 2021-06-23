After A Year, Meals On Wheels Volunteers Resume Regular Hot Meal Deliveries In Broken Arrow
Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa has volunteers back on the road on a regular basis after suspending their activities about a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. Clients in Broken Arrow are now getting hot meals delivered three days a week. Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa Vice President of Community Relations and Development Bob Beard said volunteers haven’t been completely sidelined over the past year.www.publicradiotulsa.org