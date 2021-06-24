Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence: “I Truly Believe This Conservatorship Is Abusive”
Four months after her controversial conservatorship was covered in a bombshell New York Times documentary, Britney Spears is addressing the arrangement publicly for the first time. On Wednesday, she spoke virtually to a Los Angeles judge during a court hearing about her 13-year conservatorship. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” she said during her 23-minute speech, according to The New York Times. “I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated.”www.vanityfair.com