Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence: “I Truly Believe This Conservatorship Is Abusive”

By Savannah Wals h
Vanity Fair
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour months after her controversial conservatorship was covered in a bombshell New York Times documentary, Britney Spears is addressing the arrangement publicly for the first time. On Wednesday, she spoke virtually to a Los Angeles judge during a court hearing about her 13-year conservatorship. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” she said during her 23-minute speech, according to The New York Times. “I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated.”

Hawaii StateVanity Fair

Britney Spears Is Now “All Smiles” on Vacation in Hawaii

Following the troubling testimony she delivered at her conservatorship hearing last week, Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari jetted off to Hawaii for a relaxing, romantic vacation where the pop star has reportedly been “all smiles.”. On Thursday morning, the pair boarded a private plane headed for Maui and,...
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Christina Aguilera slams ‘unacceptable’ treatment of Britney Spears

Mouseketeers stick together. Christina Aguilera came out in support of Britney Spears’ ongoing battle against her conservatorship Monday night. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the statement, posted via Aguilera’s Instagram Story, begins. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human,...
Celebritiesbluzz.org

Christina Aguilera Pens Open Letter Supporting Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera posted an open letter on social media tonight offering some words of support for Britney Spears. Aguilera’s note addresses Britney’s recent hearing where she alleged that a court-ordered conservatorship allowed her father to control her finances, make decisions about her body and birth control, and more. “These past...
Celebritiesdawsoncountyjournal.com

Britney Spears latest news – Pop star’s boyfriend Sam Asghari preaches about ‘self-love’ after conservatorship hearing

BRITNEY Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari preached about the importance of “self-love” in a social media post days after her conservatorship hearing. “I’m about to do some superhero-type s**t, type workouts so get after it,” he said in an Instagram video posted on Saturday. “Don’t let anything, any distractions take you...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

The O.C.'s Mischa Barton Talks Britney Spears Doc And Young Stardom

Mischa Barton (ex-Lily, All My Children; ex-Marissa, The O.C.) is opening about her experience with young superstardom. Like former General Hospital star Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily), who penned an essay on her own dealings with fame as a teen, Barton spoke to The Guardian about her meteoric rise in Hollywood and how she relates to Britney Spears.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence About Britney’s Case

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence About Britney’s Case! Britney Spears is in the news again after appearing in court for her conservatorship case. She gave a statement virtually on June 23 in Los Angeles Court to address her 13-year-long conservatorship. The hearing was the first time Britney has publicly addressed the conservatorship (which has been in place since 2008).
Elle

Britney Spears Is Vacationing With Her Boyfriend Sam Asghari in Hawaii Following Court Testimony

Britney Spears was photographed in Maui alongside her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, after the couple arrived there on Thursday, per People. “Britney is excited to be back in Hawaii. It’s her favorite place. She can’t get enough. She would move there if she could,” a source told the publication. “Sam has a career in LA though so it would be hard for him to move.” The source added: “This past week was very stressful for both of them. They are trying to enjoy a few quiet days together.”
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane”

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane” – Britney Spears unloaded on her dad in a family court hearing Wednesday — breaking her public silence about what she called the “abusive” conservatorship that has governed every aspect of her life for more than a decade. “He loved the...
Elite Daily

Britney Is On Vacation In Hawaii With Her Boyfriend, & I Love That For Her

Everyone deserves a vacay sometimes — especially Britney Spears. In the midst of the #FreeBritney movement and her legal battle to end her 13-year-old conservatorship (in which Spears’ finances and personal life decisions are controlled by conservators), the pop icon left Los Angeles in exchange for some tropical sunshine. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Instagram on vacation in Hawaii looks just like what she needs.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears was 'on so much medication' during X Factor, claims Louis Walsh

Britney Spears was "on so much medication" while filming as a judge on The X Factor, and was there physically but not mentally, claims Louis Walsh, who worked alongside her. Louis even claimed Britney 39, was so medicated she could barely sit up in her chair, after he judged several episodes on the 2012 series while standing in for Simon Cowell, alongside Britney and Demi Lovato.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Gives Not-So-Subtle Hint She Wants out of Conservatorship

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari teases that the pop star would like to be free of her conservatorship. Ahead of her virtual court appearance, Asghari shared a photo of himself on Instagram sporting a "Free Britney" shirt. The pink and purple writing on the shirt references the infamous hashtag and movement from fans urging that the courts release her from her conservatorship. He also used the lion emoji in the photo, which could serve as a reference to Britney, whom he often calls his "lioness."