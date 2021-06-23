Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Locally heavy rain potential

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain has just about dissipated across the area after locally heavy rain in the Metro today and flash flooding. Rainfall amounts were 2-3.5" in a short time. A weak front is stalled just across the North portion of our viewing area, and will begin to lift to the North. We still have an onshore flow with copious amounts of warm moist air moving into the area. Add in daytime heating, and some storms will pop during the day. Those storms will not be fast movers, so could dump some locally heavy rain. Our concern areas are the Metro and Slidell to Pearl River because those locations have recently had heavy rain. The ground is saturated, and rain will run off quickly possibly causing flooding.

www.wdsu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jefferson City, MOFulton Sun

Heavy rainfall potential remains in Mid-Missouri forecast

Mid-Missouri continues to face the potential for heavy rain that may cause additional flooding. The National Weather Service continues a Flash Flood Watch in effect until Tuesday evening for an area that includes Boone, Callaway, Cole and Moniteau counties. In addition, a Flood Warning remains in effect for the Missouri River at Jefferson City until late Saturday morning, at Chamois until Sunday evening, at Hermann until Sunday afternoon, as well as the Osage River near the Mari-Osa Campground until Saturday evening.
Monroe County, MIMonroe Evening News

Heat, heavy rain plague grain fields

Hot and humid conditions plus a threat of more showers and thunderstorms will continue to plague the Monroe County region leading up to the Fourth of July weekend, forecasters said. However, the county mostly escaped any serious flooding woes from last week’s heavy rain, unless you’re a farmer whose soybean...
Clovis, NMEastern New Mexico News

Heavy rains drench region

Heavy rains across the region aren't expected to end anytime soon. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through Monday night for Curry, Roosevelt and De Baca counties, and rainfall was still consistent in the area Tuesday morning. "(Additional) rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches combined with...
Jefferson City, MOCalifornia Democrat

Heavy rainfall potential remains in Mid-Missouri forecast

Mid-Missouri continues to face the potential for heavy rain that may cause additional flooding. The National Weather Service continues a Flash Flood Watch in effect until Tuesday evening for an area that includes Boone, Callaway, Cole and Moniteau counties. In addition, a Flood Warning remains in effect for the Missouri River: at Hermann and Chamois until Saturday afternoon, and at Jefferson City until early Friday morning, as well as the Osage River near the Mari-Osa Campground until Thursday evening.