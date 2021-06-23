Locally heavy rain potential

Rain has just about dissipated across the area after locally heavy rain in the Metro today and flash flooding. Rainfall amounts were 2-3.5" in a short time. A weak front is stalled just across the North portion of our viewing area, and will begin to lift to the North. We still have an onshore flow with copious amounts of warm moist air moving into the area. Add in daytime heating, and some storms will pop during the day. Those storms will not be fast movers, so could dump some locally heavy rain. Our concern areas are the Metro and Slidell to Pearl River because those locations have recently had heavy rain. The ground is saturated, and rain will run off quickly possibly causing flooding.