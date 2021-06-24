Cancel
Texas State

Former Texas Sheriff's Deputy has been Charged with Triple Murder

Texas State News

According to the indictment, a former Texas deputy was indicted for killing his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter, and stepdaughter's boyfriend.

A grand jury in Travis County, Texas, has indicted Stephen Broderick, 41.

An overnight search for Broderick led to his arrest after the shooting of Amanda Broderick, 34; Alyssa Marie Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18 at the Arboretum, a popular shopping mall.

The sheriff's office says Broderick lost his job after he was charged with the sexual assault of a child.

Following that arrest, Broderick had been served with a protective order on behalf of his ex-wife and two minor children.

The court ordered that and an ankle monitor tracker be worn by Broderick to keep tabs on his location.

