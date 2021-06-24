Former Texas Sheriff's Deputy has been Charged with Triple Murder

Texas State News

According to the indictment, a former Texas deputy was indicted for killing his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter, and stepdaughter's boyfriend.

A grand jury in Travis County, Texas, has indicted Stephen Broderick, 41.

An overnight search for Broderick led to his arrest after the shooting of Amanda Broderick, 34; Alyssa Marie Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18 at the Arboretum, a popular shopping mall.

The sheriff's office says Broderick lost his job after he was charged with the sexual assault of a child.

Following that arrest, Broderick had been served with a protective order on behalf of his ex-wife and two minor children.

The court ordered that and an ankle monitor tracker be worn by Broderick to keep tabs on his location.

How do you feel? What do you think?