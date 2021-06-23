Cancel
Elections

Voting Rights Tour Raises Awareness Across The South On Its Way To D.C.

By Anoa Changa
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 10 days ago
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. As Senate Republicans deny Americans a debate on S. 2093, the newly introduced Senate version of the For the People Act, a caravan of modern-day freedom riders are headed to Washington, D.C. Crossing into South Carolina on Tuesday, the Black Voters Matter Bus caravan continues its journey to the nation’s capital, rallying communities and demanding meaningful action on voting rights and D.C. statehood along the way.

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

