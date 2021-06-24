Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Peter Rabbit 2 hops in with three potato rating

Jacksonville Daily Progress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Rabbit-2 The Runaway (PG, 103 minutes) follows up on the popular 2018 movie about the mischievous rabbit everyone has learned to love. He becomes a member of the family after animal lover Rose Byrne marries Domhnal Gleeson. She has published a successful children’s book about Peter Rabbit that attracts a big publishing company who wants her to write a sequel. She is offered a big contract, but the company wants to hype up the story by portraying Peter Rabbit more like “the bad seed” than a harmless pet.

www.jacksonvilleprogress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Byrne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potatoes#Hops#Publishing Company#Pg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Movies
Related
Relationshipswcexaminer.com

'Peter Rabbit 2' amusing, silly family fun

A few years ago, everyone’s favorite rabbit, ‘Peter Rabbit,’ entertained lots of families on the big screen. The 2018 family feature ended up being a big box office hit. Now, Peter Rabbit is back on the big screen for an all new fun-filled adventure.
MoviesCollider

Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson on ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ and When They Felt Like They Could Pay Rent As an Actor

With director Will Gluck’s Peter Rabbit 2 now playing in theaters, I recently spoke with Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson about making the animated sequel. During the fun interview, Byrne and Gleeson talked about what people would be surprised to learn about making an animated movie like Peter Rabbit 2, if it was any easier making the sequel and imagining the rabbits are there, why Gleeson will always get a little banged up doing stunts, and more. In addition, they revealed when they felt like they had made it as actors and could pay rent just doing that as a living.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Rude James Corden Review That Inspired A Very Funny Running Gag In Peter Rabbit 2

Reviews can be tough to read, especially when they’re not exactly glowing with praise for the project that’s being bashed. Then again, sometimes pans for a movie like Peter Rabbit might mean that when it comes time to make Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, inspiration can turn those sour grapes into fizzy laughter. At least, that’s what it sounds like James Corden and director Will Gluck did, as one particularly rude critic sparked a very funny plot in the world of this children’s entertainment.
TV & Videosava360.com

Kids Interview James Corden & More of the 'Peter Rabbit 2: Runaway' Cast | PEOPLE

James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki, David Oyelowo, Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson share who makes them laugh the hardest, whether or not they think their pets can talk and what their favorite adventure as a kid was and more!. Subscribe to People ►► http://bit.ly/SubscribetoPeople. #KidsInterview #PeterRabbit2 #JamesCorden #ElizabethDebicki #DavidOyelowo #RoseByrne #DomhallGleeson...
Moviesdnyuz.com

Where to Watch ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway:’ When Will the Sequel Be On Streaming?

Peter Rabbit hopped back onto the screen this weekend in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the sequel to the 2018 family film, Peter Rabbit. Starring the voice of James Corden as Mr. Peter Rabbit himself, the film released in theaters last Friday with the tagline, “In theaters. Finally,” referencing the fact that the film’s release had been delayed well over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Domhnall Gleeson Has A Wild Story About Rose Byrne Almost Getting Electrocuted On The Peter Rabbit 2 Set

The craft of acting sometimes demands that its participants go to some extreme places, all in the name of a performance. Whether it’s a dramatic and sweeping film or a family-friendly blockbuster like Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, that same rule applies, and the results can sometimes be quite extreme. Take, for example, the fact that Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne shared a scene in their new sequel where, according to Gleeson, Ms. Byrne went so hard that she almost got electrocuted.
Moviesava360.com

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Gets New, Final Trailer

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the final trailer for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. Originally due out in February 2020 to be closer to Easter, the sequel faced numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will finally be hitting theaters here in the United States on June 18. In...
MoviesShoutEngine

#005 | Luca, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Wish Dragon, Tenet, Peter Rabbit & The F8 of the Furious Movie Reviews

(Recorded June 21st 2021) Episode 005 - This week, Quinton from The Reel Zodiac Podcast joins Kova and Spoiler Steve to discuss Luca and Wish Dragon! Kova also provides some spoiler-free reviews of Spiral: From the Book of Saw & The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. We also have a bonus retro review with Dan, Kenny and Spoiler Steve covering The F8 of the Furious (again)! On top of all that, Kova and Spoiler Steve watch and review the new Peter Rabbit Franchise! But wait, there's more! Listen to our eighth episode of Premium Movie Reviews with guest host Melissa discussing Tenet.
Moviesdcmetrotheaterarts.com

‘White Rabbit, Red Rabbit’ hops next to NextStop

Coming soon to NextStop Theatre, the international hit White Rabbit, Red Rabbit by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour defies so many expectations audiences might have about playgoing that deciding to know nothing about it in advance about it might be a good idea. That will at least put each audience member on equal footing with the solo actor.
Baxter, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Peter Rabbit’ sequel (finally) hops its way into theaters

BAXTER — Move over, Bugs, because there’s another talking bunny in town. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” was delayed more than a year from being released theatrically because of the coronavirus pandemic but finally made its way onto the big screen this month. The 90-minute adventure-comedy now in theaters is...
Moviescgmagonline.com

Peter Rabbit 2 Available for Rental Soon

Peter Rabbit can come home with you starting on July 2, which is when Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway will be available to rent and watch at home with your family. Everyone’s favorite floppy-eared friend, Peter Rabbit, is back in Peter Rabbit 2. The film features Peter Rabbit up to his usual mischief and fun while he also learns what kind of rabbit he wants to be as he continues to grow and learn who he is. The theatrical release was originally scheduled for February 2020 but the pandemic pushed the release to early 2021.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Peter Rabbit 2’s James Corden Names The One Character He Really Wants To Play Again

James Corden is, indeed, a party animal; or at least, that's what his filmography would suggest. With a wealth of animal-centric roles in films like Cats, the upcoming Cinderella adaptation starring Camilla Cabello and, of course, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the actor seems to be ready to get back to being a human on the big screen. But there’s one exception that Corden has wedged firmly in his heart, as he’d love to return to the role of The Mouse in the world of author Julia Donaldson’s iconic book The Gruffalo.
Moviespostperspective.com

Peter Rabbit 2 Director Will Gluck: Post, VFX and Animation

Will Gluck, who directed the 2018 hit Peter Rabbit, has returned to tell the story of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, also based on the classic characters created by Beatrix Potter and also featuring a combination of live-action and animation. In this new adventure, Bea (Rose Byrne), Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson), and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. This adventure takes us out of the garden and into a larger world.
MoviesDeSoto Times Today

Triple Feature: Bob Garver reviews "Cruella," "Peter Rabbit 2," and "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” the weekend’s #1 movie, was a colossal waste of my time. In the interest of not wasting too much of your time with my complaining, I’ve decided to chop down that review and offer two alternatives that are much more deserving of your time, though they will never get a weekend to call their own. With that in mind, I’ll get the big dud out of the way first…
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Box Office: ‘Conjuring 3’ Quadruples Its Budget, ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Tops $100M Global

In box office news that wasn’t related to F9 (a $70 million domestic debut for a new $405 million global cume), A Quiet Place part II continued to be the leggy smash of the summer. Paramount’s $61 million horror sequel, again starring Emily Blunt and again directed by John Krasinski, earned $6.2 million (-32%) in weekend five for a $136.4 million 31-day total. The film will allegedly arrive on Paramount+ in two weeks, but frankly I don’t see that affecting the theatrical totals. Paramount+ isn’t exactly drowning in subscribers at the moment, and honestly folks are so confused (or willfully indifferent) about what movies are available when and where that I wouldn’t expect the film to stop legging out.
Story City, IAstorycityherald.com

Story Theater to show 'Peter Rabbit 2'

The family hit "Peter Rabbit 2" will be shown Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Story Theater in Story City. Shows are each evening at 7 p.m., with special matinees also on Saturday and Sunday at 4:45 p.m. Admission is $5, and it's rated PG.
MoviesThe Guardian

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at 50: a clunky film that Roald Dahl rightfully hated

When confirmation landed last month that Warner Bros’ planned prequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was officially a go – with Paddington’s Paul King directing and Timothée Chalamet to star as the younger incarnation of Roald Dahl’s zany chocolatier – the news was as unsurprising as it was deflating. Origin stories are all the rage these days, and the idea of one for Wonka has been kicking around the industry for a few years now. Are people clamouring for it? Well, Hollywood franchises tend to run on an “if we build it, they will come” basis lately, so perhaps a wee Wonka adventure is just what the masses didn’t know they wanted.
Home & GardenPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

When Dad Is Also the Architect: How ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Director Will Gluck’s Home Build Became a Family Affair

Architect Peter Gluck — whose New York-based firm, Gluck+, recently completed an expansion of Queens’ Kaufman Astoria Studios — built his first house in the mid-’60s for his own parents. “It’s still there,” says Peter of the vacation home in Westhampton, New York. “I built it myself with a friend, with my own hands.”