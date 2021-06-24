Peter Rabbit 2 hops in with three potato rating

With director Will Gluck’s Peter Rabbit 2 now playing in theaters, I recently spoke with Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson about making the animated sequel. During the fun interview, Byrne and Gleeson talked about what people would be surprised to learn about making an animated movie like Peter Rabbit 2, if it was any easier making the sequel and imagining the rabbits are there, why Gleeson will always get a little banged up doing stunts, and more. In addition, they revealed when they felt like they had made it as actors and could pay rent just doing that as a living.