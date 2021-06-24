Peter Rabbit 2 hops in with three potato rating
Peter Rabbit-2 The Runaway (PG, 103 minutes) follows up on the popular 2018 movie about the mischievous rabbit everyone has learned to love. He becomes a member of the family after animal lover Rose Byrne marries Domhnal Gleeson. She has published a successful children’s book about Peter Rabbit that attracts a big publishing company who wants her to write a sequel. She is offered a big contract, but the company wants to hype up the story by portraying Peter Rabbit more like “the bad seed” than a harmless pet.www.jacksonvilleprogress.com