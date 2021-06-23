The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘ Novel Trailer Features Unseen Footage

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. We are proud to debut the first episode of the MUBI Podcast: Encuentros in co-production with La Corriente del Golfo Podcast. This episode inaugurates a new space for dialogues between some of the most interesting voices in Latin American cinema. Despite knowing each other previously through social channels, this is the first time that Gael García Bernal and Colombian writer Carolina Sanín meet to think together about the relationship between film, acting and life itself. Their enthusiastic conversation covers theories and endearing filmmaking anecdotes about cinema's importance in our lives, and a shared interest in cinematic portrayals of the most essential bond: friendship. To listen to the episode and subscribe on your preferred podcast app, click here.