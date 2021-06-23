The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘ Novel Trailer Features Unseen Footage
For the first time, Quentin Tarantino has adapted one of his screenplays into a novel. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, based on Tarantino's hit 2019 film, arrives on store shelves later this month (in paperback, like all the great movie novelizations of the past). To hype the book of the movie, there's now a trailer. And it's not just a re-release of one of the film's trailers, it's a trailer made specifically for the book, featuring some scenes that weren't even included in the theatrical cut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.