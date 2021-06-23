Letter: Has the U.S. turned to tyranny?

Big government tyranny comes in a little at a time. Our wimpy elected lawmakers keep giving power-hungry officials and big money business that dump money into their elections anything they want. Seat belt laws, nanny laws, possession laws, tobacco compliance programs to entrap the clerk, more favored status for police until they're exempt from laws, they can confiscate money and property from citizens. During this this last session the Republican/Trump-controlled Legislature gave police immunity from lawsuits. We've got government tyranny, but we're just too dumb to know it. Is it like this in North Korea, Was it like this before the American Revolution? This letter is not anti-police. There is nearly enough law enforcement on speeding, careless, aggressive, distracted and crash-causing driving. Nor Republicans gave parents the right to teach their children to drive and do whatever they want.