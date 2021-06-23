Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

Brewster Kahle named to the Library of Congress’ Copyright Public Modernization Committee

By Lila Bailey
archive.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Library of Congress announced that Brewster Kahle, Digital Librarian and founder of the Internet Archive, has been named to the Copyright Public Modernization Committee (CPMC), with a mission to help modernize the technology-related aspects of the U.S. Copyright Office. More specifically the CPMC will support “the development of the new Enterprise Copyright System (ECS), which includes the Office’s registration, recordation, public records, and licensing IT applications, and will be encouraged to help spread awareness of the Library’s development efforts more broadly.”

blog.archive.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brewster Kahle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Science#Digital#The Internet Archive#Cpmc#The U S Copyright Office#Ecs#Warner Media#The Internet Hall Of Fame#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Amazon
Related
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Library of Congress seeks public’s help in releasing WWII-era Law Library documents

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Library of Congress just launched a new crowdsourcing campaign to expand access to unreleased Law Library documents dating back to the World War II era. For what it’s all about, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the the director of the Law Library editorial and publishing office, Luis Acosta, and law library senior legal information specialist, Stephen Mayeaux.
U.S. PoliticsWTOP

Library of Congress set to reopen to public with timed-entry passes

The Library of Congress will reopen the doors of the Thomas Jefferson Building to the public with timed entry passes beginning on July 15, the library announced Thursday. The free passes will be available three days a week, and will only be good for a limited window of time. Guests will be able to walk through the Thomas Jefferson building and a number of exhibits that have been set up. Tickets can be reserved online.
U.S. Politicsinfodocket.com

New Washington Post Editorial: “The Library of Congress is a Surprising Lesson in Digital Government. That’s Good +News for Democracy.”

One of the country’s oldest cultural institutions is now writing the book on how to adapt to a brave new world. Only a few years after being labeled a digital laggard, the Library of Congress is bringing its hundreds of millions of documents’ worth of history to citizens across the country in ever more innovative ways. The success story is one that other government agencies, from the federal level to the local, should consider.
Public Healthflickr.net

Cataloging COVID-19 with the Library of Congress

In September 2020, the Library of Congress launched their “COVID-19: American Experiences” project: an open call to all Flickr members based in the United States to share photos of their experiences living through the coronavirus pandemic. Almost a year later, we met with the Library of Congress staff members responsible for this project to talk about the community response to this open call and to reflect on some of the goals they set.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

GNU C Library: Change of copyright policy for glibc is under discussion

The developers of the GNU C Library (glibc) have introduced a proposal that developers no longer have to assign their copyrights to the Free Software Foundation (FSF). The community has until July 1, 2021 to comment on the proposal. The move apparently takes up the change that the development team of the GCC compiler collection first implemented at the beginning of June. In contrast to GCC, the team behind the GNU C Library asks the community first.
U.S. Politicscelebrityaccess.com

U.S. Copyright Office Names Kevin Amer Acting General Counsel

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter announced that attorney Kevin Amer has been tapped to serve as Acting General Counsel and Associate Register of Copyrights at the United States Copyright Office. “Kevin has a wealth of experience, including as deputy general counsel, that make him well suited...
Books & LiteratureTimes Daily

Author Joy Williams honored by Library of Congress

NEW YORK (AP) — The Library of Congress awarded a lifetime achievement prize to Joy Williams, a fiction writer known for her spare prose and dark and incisive worldview. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
Politicssoonerpolitics.org

June News from the Library of Congress

This June, we recognize several significant events and moments in our history, documented in the Library’s collections, when Americans have turned tragedies into opportunities to learn from the mistakes of the past or celebrate the progress we’ve made. Earlier this month, we commemorated the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, which was lost in our history books for far too long, but has now entered the national dialogue in a meaningful way. This week, we are observing Juneteenth – the annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865 – and that we now will celebrate as an official federal holiday. June is also Pride month, the celebration of LGBTQ+ Americans that has grown out of the pivotal experience of the 1969 Stonewall Riot. Caribbean-American Heritage Month is also observed in June, celebrating Caribbean-Americans’ countless gifts and contributions to our nation.
Congress & Courtsmentalitch.com

Fascinating Items Stored at the Library of Congress

The Library of Congress serves the U.S. Congress and is recognized as the national library in the country. It has long been a bastion of history, knowledge, and information since it was established in 1800. It is home to more than 38 million books and other printed material. In addition...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Biden names Lina Khan as FTC chair

(CNN Business) — Big Tech critic Lina Khan will chair the Federal Trade Commission, the powerful antitrust agency that's targeted companies such as Facebook (FB) with fines and lawsuits, according to a White House spokesperson. Khan had been confirmed as a commissioner to the FTC earlier on Tuesday, in a...
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

Public library dedication in the books

A large gathering of residents and dignitaries met inside the San Marcos Public Library on Friday to celebrate the library’s completed renovation and expansion project. A welcomed occasion after a “horrible” year in 2020, said U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett. “What better place than gathering here this morning to bring our community together ...
Congress & Courtsdr1.com

Congress announces members of Extinction of Domain bill committee

Congress names members of bi-chamber committee to study the Extinction of Domain Extinction Bill, a major anti-corruption instrument. The Chamber of Deputies announced the names of the members of the Extinction of Dominion Bill for the Civil Forfeiture of Illicit Goods. Deputy Elias Baez will head the committee for the Chamber of Deputies. The other deputies on the committee are Nelsa Soraya Suárez, Francisco Villegas, Pedro Tineo, Melvin Lara, José Ferreira, Héctor Félix, Tobias Crespo, Rogelio Genao Lanza, Miguel Bogaert, Rafael Castillo, Plutarco Pérez, Luís Henríquez, Víctor Fadul and Mercedes Rodríguez.
Politicswakoradio.com

LAWRENCE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD

The Lawrence Public Library Board met in regular monthly session Tuesday evening at the library located on 12th Street in Lawrenceville. The board approved a request by Library Director Diane Brumley to expand hours of operation beginning in July. Starting next month, the library will stay open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. instead of 5 allowing an extra hour for those who work to get to the facility. The hours will fluctuate back during the winter months. Brumley also reported that the popular Summer Reading Program is off to a good start and the dates of September 16th-18th are being planned for the annual Friends of the Library Book Sale.
Isanti, MNisanti.mn.us

Public Notice - Committee of the Whole Meeting

Public Notice is hereby given that the Isanti County Board of Commissioners has set a Committee of the Whole meeting for Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The work session will begin at 9:00 am and will be held in the Isanti County Board Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge, Minnesota 55008.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Local lawmakers named to study committees

Herald Bulletin (Anderson, IN) Sen. Tim Lanane , D- Anderson , will be serving on six committees, while Sen. , has been appointed to five committees. , has been named to five committees; Rep. Elizabeth Rowray. , D- Yorktown. , will serve on two committees; Rep. Bob Cherry. , R-
Politicsstalberttoday.ca

City to modernize naming policy

The way the city names roads and buildings will likely change, while current names in the city, such as Grandin, will undergo a review. On Monday, St. Albert city council voted to bring forward a business case for the 2022 budget to re-examine the current names in the community, and have a new process for naming future city infrastructure, such as neighbourhoods, recreation centres, and streets.
AdvocacyPosted by
Hays Post

High Plains Public Radio partners with StoryCorps to bridge American divides

While Americans face challenges unlike any other time in our history, High Plains Public Radio in partnership with StoryCorps, the national nonprofit dedicated to recording and preserving personal stories, invites people to take part in meaningful conversations that are recorded for history. With support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, HPPR is one of six stations/networks across the country selected to take part in StoryCorps’ One Small Step initiative to facilitate and broadcast conversations with Americans of opposing viewpoints. With participant permission, these conversations are preserved for future generations at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.