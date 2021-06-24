Superhero Bits: ‘The Boys’ Season 3 Adding a Few New Heroes, Owen Wilson Probably Won’t Say “Wow” on ‘Loki’ & More

The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be called Loki, but the God of Mischief is nowhere to be found in the premiere episode’s most important moment. That scene comes only 14 minutes in, as Owen Wilson, the show’s co-star, questions a boy in early modern France about a murder. Wilson is playing Mobius M. Mobius, a time detective whose job it is to hunt down people who have committed crimes against temporal continuity by opening up alternate realities. The boy he’s questioning exists in one of these realities and has recently seen some of Mobius’s co-workers get murdered. After Mobius gets the information he needs, he quietly tells the boy to go wait outside. This aberrant timeline, we are told, is about to be “reset.” But there’s something odd going on, and it’s all over Wilson’s face, in the wateriness of his gaze, the slight furrow of his brow, and the tension around his lips. The tenderness with which he treated the boy has given way to an unexpected regret. It is in this moment that we get a sense of what “resetting a timeline” might actually entail. It might just mean that this little boy and everything else in his universe will cease to exist. It might mean Mobius’ job requires regularly committing murder on an unfathomable scale, and that it has finally begun to weigh on him.