TV Series

Superhero Bits: ‘The Boys’ Season 3 Adding a Few New Heroes, Owen Wilson Probably Won’t Say “Wow” on ‘Loki’ & More

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.) In this...

www.slashfilm.com
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI: Tom Hiddleston And Owen Wilson Have Very Different Takes On Episode 2's Cliffhanger Ending - SPOILERS

Loki ended with the debut of a character who, on the surface at least, appears to be Lady Loki. While this Variant (played by actress Sophia Di Martino) toyed with our God of Mischief, he later decided to follow her through that Time Door. The question is, did he betray Mobius and the Time Variance Authority or does The Avengers baddie having something else planned?
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

That New Loki On ‘Loki’ Is Probably Not Loki At All

Yesterday, on episode 2 of Loki, we finally laid eyes on the Loki variant the TVA has been chasing. And it wasn’t what we expected to find. This Loki? She’s a woman, played by actress Sophia Di Martino, and she was immediately dubbed “Lady Loki” by fans, referencing a comic storyline where Loki was in fact, a woman.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Stars Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston Address That Major Betrayal

The second episode of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted on Disney+ today, and it proceeded to bring an explosion of new canon into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action series already saw the status quo of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the Time Variance Authority shift dramatically, culminating in a moment that many are regarding as a betrayal. While there's really no telling exactly where the series is headed next, two of its stars are speaking out on that major moment. Spoilers for the second episode of Loki, "The Variant", below! Only look if you want to know!
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Loki star Owen Wilson reveals why he was so excited to join Marvel

Loki star Owen Wilson has opened up about joining the Marvel series, and revealed why he was so excited about his latest role. He said that he was most looking forward to introducing a "whole new storyline" and showing fans a "new world". Wilson was cast as Agent Mobius opposite...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

New Loki Theory Says The Time-Keepers Don’t Even Exist

Anything associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is inevitably going to lead to a thousand lines of inquiry from fans desperate to uncover as many references and Easter Eggs as possible, and looking at the first two episodes of Loki, the God of Mischief’s solo series is poised to generate just as much speculation as WandaVision, which is no easy feat.
Moviesprimetimer.com

Owen Wilson's sadness is crucial to Loki's Mobius

"There’s something odd going on, and it’s all over Wilson’s face, in the wateriness of his gaze, the slight furrow of his brow, and the tension around his lips," says Isaac Butler. "The tenderness with which he treated the boy has given way to an unexpected regret. It is in this moment that we get a sense of what 'resetting a timeline' might actually entail. It might just mean that this little boy and everything else in his universe will cease to exist. It might mean Mobius’ job requires regularly committing murder on an unfathomable scale, and that it has finally begun to weigh on him. Mobius’ sadness is a tell that there are more interesting layers to his character than the Loki superfan who guides the audience and protagonist through what amounts to an MCU clip show during the rest of the episode. But this discovery of unexpected depths to Mobius should not come as a surprise: Wilson’s careful deployment of his inherent sadness has always been a sign that he’s a far more interesting, intelligent, and idiosyncratic actor than he is usually credited for being. Some of our underestimation of him is his own fault—he’s only made a small handful of good films and is too often happy to glide by on his natural, laid-back charisma. But there is a thing he can do better than almost any other actor alive: embody an eccentric, wide-eyed innocence, and then find underneath it a knowing darkness."
EntertainmentA.V. Club

Owen Wilson isn't quite as into jet skis as his Loki character, Mobius

U.S. maritime law is a weird thing. You need classes, a test, and a license to drive a car, but in a lot of states, any old 12 year old can operate a jet ski without any license, training, or, really, supervision. Considering jet skis are 750 pound death rockets that are most likely capable of decapitating anyone who’s floating in the water, that’s not the best idea, but, hey, they sure are fun to ride.
TV & VideosComicBook

New Loki Featurette Features Owen Wilson in a Cowboy Hat

A decade after fans met him in Thor, Loki has finally earned his own spin-off adventure, which has already earned immense excitement from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, so when it comes to finding ways to spread the word about Loki, Disney+ can merely share a promo with fans featuring star Owen Wilson in a cowboy hat to get audiences to tune in to the series. The spot also stars Wunmi Mosaku and Sophia Di Martino, with the trio all detailing how powerful Loki is, ultimately revealing that Tom Hiddleston was the one writing the spot. New episodes of Loki debut on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
MoviesSlate

The Many Contradictions of Owen Wilson

The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be called Loki, but the God of Mischief is nowhere to be found in the premiere episode’s most important moment. That scene comes only 14 minutes in, as Owen Wilson, the show’s co-star, questions a boy in early modern France about a murder. Wilson is playing Mobius M. Mobius, a time detective whose job it is to hunt down people who have committed crimes against temporal continuity by opening up alternate realities. The boy he’s questioning exists in one of these realities and has recently seen some of Mobius’s co-workers get murdered. After Mobius gets the information he needs, he quietly tells the boy to go wait outside. This aberrant timeline, we are told, is about to be “reset.” But there’s something odd going on, and it’s all over Wilson’s face, in the wateriness of his gaze, the slight furrow of his brow, and the tension around his lips. The tenderness with which he treated the boy has given way to an unexpected regret. It is in this moment that we get a sense of what “resetting a timeline” might actually entail. It might just mean that this little boy and everything else in his universe will cease to exist. It might mean Mobius’ job requires regularly committing murder on an unfathomable scale, and that it has finally begun to weigh on him.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Owen Wilson Movies And Shows: What's Ahead For The Loki Actor

In some respects, Disney+'s Loki serves as not merely the return of the titular Marvel malefactor but a comeback for Owen Wilson, who plays a standout supporting role in this popular new program. While the Oscar-nominated screenwriter didn't disappear from the public eye, necessarily, it has been at least a few years since he appeared on screens either big or small. Along with February's Bliss and October's upcoming The French Dispatch, 2021 is promising to be quite a big year for The Royal Tenenbaums actor/writer, and he has a few more exciting projects lined up in the future, including proposed sequels to Wedding Crashers and Shanghai Noon/Knights. Now that Wilson is back in the spotlight, let's take this time to see what's in store for Loki's scene-stealer.