Other views: We need to do better in our approach to fires
Fresh off the Labor Day fires, and in the midst of a drought, I imagine many of us shared a feeling of dread when we heard of early June wildfires. Thanks to breathless reporting, west siders were fearful of coming to a “disaster area.” With very real impacts to our local economy, some began cancelling planned visits. After taking a few deep breaths of cool, clean, mountain air, I began to process things a little more calmly.www.wallowa.com