Other views: We need to do better in our approach to fires

In today’s newspaper, we wrote a story about a couple of purchases from the Troup County School System. One of those purchases was an emergency alert badge system. Essentially, every employee would wear a badge on their lanyard and in an emergency could press the button to alert others that something was wrong. It could be that a child was injured on the playground or that a fight was occurring in a hallway. Even worse, it could be that an intruder had infiltrated the school in some way.