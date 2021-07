As Independence Day draws near, cities in Cherokee County are preparing for parades, fireworks and more. The weekend before the Fourth of July holiday, Ball Ground will kick off the festivities with a concert in the downtown area June 26 starting at 7 p.m. at City Park, 200 Old Dawsonville Road, near Ball Ground Burger Bus. The concert will also feature craft vendors and food. After the concert, there will be a fireworks display.