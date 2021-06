Info from Phil Steele’s college football preview encyclopedia is starting to flow. Off the top we have Steele’s Mountain West projections for 2021. Leading the way in the Mountain Division is (drum roll) Boise State. There are really no surprises here. Nos. 2 through 6 in order are: Wyoming, Air Force, Colorado State, Utah State and New Mexico. Among the Broncos’ advantages this year: they have the Cowboys and the Falcons at home. Why is Wyoming getting this kind of run? The Pokes will have quarterback Sean Chambers back after losing him early in last October’s opener at Nevada. Chambers was 1-for-1 for six yards before breaking his leg three plays into the game.