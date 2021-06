For 17 years, Karla Navarro worked at Fishwife restaurant in Seaside. It was her first and only real job. She was laid off at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and since then has been able to pick up a few hours here and there at a coffee shop, but not enough for a full income. Meanwhile, her husband also lost his restaurant job. Last year he found intermittent work in the fields, and now washes windows part time.