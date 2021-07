The NBA announced that LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been named to the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team and forward Paul George has been named to the 2020-21 All-NBA Third Team. This marks the third time in Leonard’s career that he has been voted to the All-NBA First Team and the fifth time that he has received an All-NBA honor. This is the sixth time in George’s career that he has been voted to an All-NBA team. Additionally, the Clippers were the only team this season to have multiple All-NBA selections. Six times in franchise history the Clippers have had multiple players earn All-NBA honors in a single season.