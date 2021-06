According to the report, the global echocardiography market was valued over US$ 1.4 Bn in 2019. The market is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Echocardiography is a medical test that utilizes sound waves to create a live image of the heart known as electrocardiogram (ECG). This test enables doctors to monitor the condition of the heart of the patient and understand its function. This test or procedure is widely used to diagnose any heart condition, especially a heart attack, even in unborn babies. ECG is also utilized to diagnose heart defects. Transthoracic echocardiography is a highly preferred and painless type of echocardiography. North America dominated the global echocardiography market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is the leading market for cardiovascular devices, including echocardiography devices, primarily due to high awareness about available medical treatments, significant infrastructure investment supporting medical treatments, and adoption of new and innovative products.