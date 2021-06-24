Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Tim Burton Almost Directed This Classic Horror Film

By Brooke Mondor
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tim Burton is one of the most recognizable auteurs of the last few decades. With a host of animated favorites like "The Corpse Bride" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" as well as the tons of live-action cult classics he's helmed — including "Beetlejuice," "Edward Scissorhands," and "Ed Wood" — Burton has gained a loyal following who appreciate his predisposition for the strange and unusual. Burton also frequently collaborates with talented actors like Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, and their close relationships add another layer of enjoyment to Burton's oeuvre.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Wood
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Hoyt Axton
Person
Beetlejuice
Person
Joe Dante
Person
Zach Galligan
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Cult Classic#Mental Floss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Creepy Italian Haunted House 'A Classic Horror Story'

"Do you know how to get out of this forest?" "This is not a forest." Netflix has revealed the unsettling full-length official trailer for a creepy horror offering this summer, along with their Fear Street horror trilogy in July. Despite being titled A Classic Horror Story, this definitely isn't any classic horror movie at all. Five strangers share a journey aboard a camper, but after an accident they find themselves in a forest populated by strange beings from which it is impossible to get out. Listed as a "cerebral" & scary" horror about an an abandoned house and a "spine-chilling cult." Described as "the Italian Midsommar meets Texas Chain Saw Massacre," which is quite a freaky twist. Starring Matilda Lutz, Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Yuliia Sobol, Will Merrick, Alida Baldari Calabria, plus Cristina Donadio. This looks super scary and entirely fresh, despite that clever marketing trick of it (not) being "A Classic Horror Story." Take a look.
Moviesthesagonline.com

Racial Biases in Tim Burton movies

What color do you dream in? Do your dreams reflect the reality of your world? What does your dream world look like? Award-winning director Tim Burton describes the world he dreams of as “white.”. Burton is known for his eccentric, gothic fantasy films such as “Beetlejuice,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas”...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Harrison Ford Could’ve Been Tim Burton’s Batman

Michael Keaton is still held up by a lot of fans as the best live-action Batman ever, but it would be an understatement to say he had to win the doubters over, given that thousands of furious letters were sent to Warner Bros. headquarters protesting the casting of an actor best known for his work in the comedy genre as the iconic superhero. But all doubts were assuaged once audiences had the chance to see him in action.
MoviesMovieWeb

A Classic Horror Story Trailer Mashes Up the Genre for the Ultimate Fright

If you enjoy films like Scream, Texas Chainsaw, Hereditary, It and all the other classic horror flicks that send a chill down the spine, then A Classic Horror Story is going to give you a fresh taste of fright. Netflix has dropped the trailer for the Italian horror-thriller which is set to debut on the streaming platform on July 14, and this first look does deliver the creepiness it promises.
MoviesFilm Threat

An Appreciation of a Film Classic: The Color of Money

The Color of Money may be coming up 25 years old, but the incredible performances of Paul Newman and Tom Cruise still make this an absolute classic, let alone the directing of Martin Scorsese. The sequel to one of the greatest movies of all time, it perfectly portrays the dingy pool halls of the 80’s with just a hint of edgy charm.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Remembering Tim Burton’s BATMAN

In 1988 director Tim Burton was working on his second feature, Beetlejuice, at Warner Bros, when the director was offered a Batman film. For the first time in a decade, the project gathered real momentum. Bringing along his Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton, Burton’s Batman was the first appropriate big-screen incarnation of The Dark Knight. Furthermore, Jack Nicholson’s legendary Joker seized the limelight, but Keaton’s Batman/Bruce Wayne persona came under a lot of fire even before a trailer was cut. Fans bombarded Warner Bros with letters of protest in the belief that the actor (who was best known for his comic performances) would deliver a character who was similar to Adam West’s crime fighter. After a trailer was rush released for a comic convention to soothe fans’ worries, Batman media hype went into overdrive.
MoviesNME

Cult director Ben Wheatley picks his five fave horror films

Film fans might know Ben Wheatley from his minutely detailed indie movies that are stuffed with throwback references to classic films. Blockbuster junkies might know him as the director of upcoming shark sequel Meg 2: The Trench. At NME, however, we’ve come to know him as the man who’s watched nearly every horror ever.
MoviesGamespot

Mads Mikkelsen Discusses Replacing Johnny Depp In Next Fantastic Beasts Movie

Mads Mikkelsen is taking over for Johnny Depp in the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the next Fantastic Beasts movie, and now the Hannibal actor has spoken about the change. He told The Sunday Times that he wishes he could have spoken to Depp, but it didn't work out. The actor also discussed how he put his own stamp on the character.
MoviesComicBook

The Faculty Star Looks Back on Horror Film's Initial Disappointment

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring an ensemble of up-and-coming stars, 1998's The Faculty has earned a passionate following over the years, but it was largely a financial disappointment at the time, with star Jordana Brewster recently reflecting on her surprise at its failure to connect with audiences, though also detailed how much she appreciated the opportunity. Thanks in large part to the success of Scream in 1996, the horror genre saw a massive surge in teen-oriented thrillers, with The Faculty poised to become a breakout hit, yet Brewster notes that the timing of the release might have ultimately been what prevented the film from earning major numbers.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Jonathan Majors' Dream Role Is Edward Scissorhands

Jonathan Majors is eyeing Edward Scissorhands as his most-wanted dream role. Last year, Majors rose to prominence as a fan favorite on the hit HBO series Lovecraft Country, and he has since picked up some big roles in other upcoming projects. This year, he can be seen in the Netflix Western The Harder They Fall with Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, and Regina King. Majors will also play Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Studios sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.