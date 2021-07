Girls S.T.E.P.S. Inc., and The Knee High Foundation awarded gift baskets to the winners of the Father’s Day “Father of the Year” Essay Contest at Saturday’s Together Opelika “Game On” flag football event. Pictured (top) the sibling trio of Kaden Cooper and Karson and Kennedy Moss, with their father. Pictured (left) Koree Baker and her father and (right) Trey Stone and his father.