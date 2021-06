It all began with lower back pain that persisted for years of sleepless nights. Not until four weeks ago was the reason for his debilitating condition finally discovered. Charlie Lilly, 46, was diagnosed with stage 4 Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of cancerous tumor that grows in a person’s bones or in the soft tissue around the bones, such as in the cartilage or the nerves. The condition is more common in children, yet it only afflicts 200 American boys and girls a year. This type of sarcoma is found in just 20 adults annually.