Simon Cowell to return to ITV for brand new musical gameshow

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Cowell is set to launch a new musical game show on ITV called Walk The Line. The X Factor star will head a panel of judges overseeing musical variety acts, who will be given a choice each week to cash out and leave or stay in the competition and play for potentially more money.

www.digitalspy.com
CelebritiesBrenham Banner-Press

Simon Cowell to Judge New High Stakes Music Competition ‘Walk The Line’

Simon Cowell is cooking up a new musical game show with a high stakes twist, as contestants will choose whether to stay in or cash out. Walk The Line will premiere on ITV in the U.K. with the global roll-out for the project set to be handled by ITV Studios. Cowell will return to the broadcaster where he currently serves as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and before that The X Factor and Pop Idol. The veteran producer will once again head up a judging panel for this new singing competition.
CelebritiesDecider

Sofia Vergara Vows to Get Revenge on Simon Cowell After ‘AGT’ Prank

Simon Cowell gave America’s Got Talent quite the scare on last night’s episode when the show brought back infamous “comedy danger act” Ryan Stock and Amberlynn Walker. The duo, who previously appeared on AGT when Walker hit Stock’s neck with a flaming arrow during their act, returned for a second chance, this time looping Cowell and judge Sofia Vergara into their bit, Yahoo Entertainment reports.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell Set for ITV Musical Game Show ‘Walk the Line’. Simon Cowell will be lead judge on new musical game show Walk the Line that U.K. TV giant ITV has ordered. The show format is co-produced and co-developed by Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and…. Simon Cowell Cancels Appearance on ‘X...
Musicbleedingcool.com

When Loki Music Composer Threw Eggs At Simon Cowell On Live TV

As was emphasised in the first two episodes of the new Loki TV series on Disney+, Loki is the Norse God of Mischief. But it turns out there is a lot of mischief behind the scenes as well. Take the composer of the music in Loki, Natalie Holt. In 2013, during the Britain's Got Talent live final, watched by over 13 million people in the UK alone, it was Natalie Holt who emerged on stage and began throwing eggs at producer/judge Simon Cowell, hitting him repeatedly, before she was dragged from the stage by security.
Businessarcamax.com

Simon Cowell investing in drinks company

Simon Cowell is to invest £500,000 in a low-calorie alcohol company. The music mogul has overhauled his lifestyle in recent years, and one of the changes he's made is to opt to drink SkinnyBrands Premium Lager when he fancies a tipple. And Simon has become such an "absolute devotee" to...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Simon Cowell says he can convince One Direction to reunite again

Simon Cowell is used to judging talent in the room, but when it comes to predictions of a One Direction reunion, he believes it can happen. It’s been 6 years since the boy band that came out of X Factor parted ways, and yet the man that brought them all together is optimistic they can join up once more.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

‘AGT’ Recap: A Singer Proves Simon Cowell Wrong & Earns Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer

‘AGT’ named a new frontrunner when Sofia Vergara pressed her Golden Buzzer. This singer had Simon Cowell taking back his words by the end of his audition!. Jimmie Herrod is the AGT contestant to watch out for after the June 22 episode. The Portland singer takes the stage to perform “Tomorrow” from Annie. Simon Cowell is immediately turned off by the song choice, calling it the “worst song in the world.”
Celebritiesthemusicnetwork.com

The Wiggles & Simon Cowell front new Uber Eats campaign

Aussie children’s music superstars The Wiggles are the latest local celebrities to promote Uber Eats. Joining them in the new ‘Tonight I’ll Be Eating’ campaign is Simon Cowell, talent show judge, record executive, producer and celebrity manager. Cowell stars as the grumpy ‘Grey Wiggle’, in stark contrast to the enthusiastic...
CelebritiesComicBook

Loki Composer Natalie Holt Once Caused Controversy by Throwing Eggs at Simon Cowell

Loki composer Natalie Holt is currently making headlines for her trippy and commanding score for the Marvel Disney+ series; however, Holt was also once the center of some controversy, for throwing eggs at American Idol and X Factor host Simon Cowell, while she was a contestant on Britain's Got Talent. In 2013, Natalie Holt wrote an opinion piece for The Guardian, which was aptly titled "Why I pelted Simon Cowell with eggs". Needless to say, now that Hot is getting mainstream fame for her composer work on Marvel's Loki, it didn't take the Internet long to dig up Holt's old op-ed. But if anything, it's likely only going to increase her street cred with Marvel fans.
MusicTVOvermind

The Elite List of Musicians Who Simon Cowell Discovered

Admit it, when American Idol debuted back in 2002, you had no idea who Simon Cowell was. Although the show introduced him as someone who had a successful career behind the scenes in the music industry, most viewers hadn’t heard his name before. As a result, you probably wondered what gave him the right to judge people’s performances so critically. Apparently, however, Simon might just be more qualified than a lot of us thought. What many people didn’t realize, however, was that Simon really had contributed a lot to the industry. Throughout his career, Simon has been responsible for discovered several successful artists, most of whom are from the UK. Keep reading for a list of some of the greatest musicians Simon Cowell discovered.