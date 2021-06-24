Cancel
Book Review—Looking To Get Lost: Adventures in Music & Writing

By Peter R. Furlong, PhD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a young music fan I had preferences. I do not now accept the adage, “I like all kinds of music.” And I did not then. I did not have time for country music with its twangy guitars and corny themes. There was too much blues rock music to push the rest aside. But today I am curious about those discounted, Southern personalities of that former period. Author Guralnick, who has written of careers I supported, presents in this book profiles in chapter-length form of musicians the hip people slighted. They are probably okay people. I single out three chapter profiles for discussion below.

