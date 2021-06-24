Book Review—Looking To Get Lost: Adventures in Music & Writing

In The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner, Nella began working in her mother’s apothecary shop when she was. barely old enough to walk and talk. Helping women with whatever maladies affected them was the number one rule. Little did she know that by 1791, twenty years after taking over the shop, Nella would also be making poisonous elixirs which wronged women would buy to use against the men abusing them. Then one fateful day young Eliza appears in the shop. Nella has a bad feeling about granting her request, even if it originated from Eliza’s employer. None of them could have foreseen the wheels it would set in motion or how drastically it would change all of their futures.