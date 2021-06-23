Car crashes decreased in Virginia during the pandemic, but deaths went up

At least 12 people are dead in Alabama after a tropical storm brought heavy rain and flooding across the Southeastern United States over the weekend. Ten people, including nine children, were killed on Saturday in a car crash with two vehicles that likely hydroplaned on wet roads, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock. The crash took place on Interstate Highway 65 in Butler County, which houses Greenville. Multiple people were injured in the crash, though the victims have not been identified.