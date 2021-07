Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. NYC More Severe Weather Expected While 4th of July Forecast Improves. Good morning everyone. We have a big line of rain heading our way, and ahead of it there will be a push of strong to severe storms early this afternoon. This will be much-needed rain believe it or not, and we’ll get some more tomorrow and a little bit on Saturday. Your 4th of July forecast on Sunday has improved as everything is on the move Saturday.