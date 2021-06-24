History-2001 Four received 'Spirit Award'
The first annual Sonoma County Spirit Award program and luncheon will be held Thursday, November 29, in Rohnert Park’s DoubleTree Hotel. Honorees chosen by 18 chambers of commerce in Sonoma County, Sonoma County Lodging Association, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Workforce Investment Board, North Coast Builders Exchange, Sonoma County farm Bureau, Sonoma County Grape Growers, Sonoma County Wineries Association, North Bay Technology Roundtable and other organizations have been selected for the Spirit Award honors. The event is sponsored by the Sonoma County Economic Development Board.www.thecommunityvoice.com