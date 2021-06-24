Cancel
Bluemarble Men’s Spring 2022

By Lily Templeton
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
Anthony Alvarez tapped memories of his Franco-Filipino childhood and a recent trip to the Philippines for an upbeat collection that evoked the beachcomber lifestyle. Tropical references and seaside motifs became prints on silk shirts, embroideries or even seams twisting into a wave motif down the side of denim jeans. A cache of fabrics he has been collecting from the Philippines gave the lineup a thrifted vibe with patchworks of colors and textures, while he recast the traditional Filipino barong shirt as a leisurely top, turning its characteristic U-shaped embroidery into a print livening up the placket of a sporty polo shirt.

