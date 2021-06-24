Bluemarble Men’s Spring 2022

Prada debuted its Spring/Summer 2022 Menswear Collection earlier this week, transporting its audience, who tuned in digitally, into an otherworldly summer escape. The show represented a transition between a tunnel, representing urban space and the sea. It was filmed in Milan at the Fondazione Prada and then transitioned to the beach, where scenes were filmed on the cost of Sardinia. Prada also happens to be supporting efforts to fund the reforestation of marine ecosystems of Posidonia Oceanica meadows in the area of Capo Carbonara, which is located in Sardinia. The beautiful coast made for the perfect backdrop as the collection featured odes to the beach.