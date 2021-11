The Miami Dolphins‘ rebuild has become a ticking time bomb. The 2019 tank job was supposed to yield solid players throughout the roster due to a litany of draft picks. And the Dolphins did get their picks — 11 in the first three rounds of the past two NFL drafts — but their hit rate has created the mess that is a 1-6 start to the 2021 season. The campaign, for all intents and purposes, is lost, but there is still time for Miami to evaluate its prized asset from those lowly years: Tua Tagovailoa.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO